Going Viral: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Day On The Beach Looks Like This

After actress Fatima Sana Shaikh played Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's(biopic on wrestler Mahavir Phogat), she became an instant celebrity. The 25-year-old actress, who is currently in Malta to shoot for her second film Thugs Of Hindostan (again co-starring Aamir Khan), shared two pictures of herself having a fabulous beach day. We know the pics will be viral soon - one of them got more than 17,000 likes in just an hour. In the pic, Fatima, dressed in a swimsuit, posed on the beach with the sea in background. For Fatima Sana Shaikh, a day on the beach looked like this:A similar shot in monochrome filter:Fatima Sana Shaikh started her career in films when she was all of four in Kamal Haasan's. She played the role of Kamal Haasan's onscreen daughter in the adaptation of Robin Williams'. She's also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in. After working in films likeand, she got her big Bollywood break withIn an interview to news agency IANS, Fatima said that for her " struggle never ends ." Fatima said that gettingwas as difficult as. "I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch," she told IANS.But Fatima, who has also worked in TV shows likeand, said that she doesn't mind auditioning for a role multiple times. "For me, this life - acting and films - is very sacred. I have struggled for long and so, I value things," she told IANS., directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.(With IANS inputs)