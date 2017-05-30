Goa Will Unveil Common Minimum Programme On June 18, Says CM Manohar Parrikar

The Goa government will unveil its Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on June 18, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Goa government came to power after stitching an alliance with smaller parties in March this year, following a fractured tally in the assembly election.Mr Parrikar last month said the Goa government will adopt the CMP in consultation with alliance partners Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independents.The BJP's central leaders had asked Mr Parrikar to take the allies into confidence in the decision-making process. Mr Parrikar had said the CMP would be declared on May 30, Goa's Statehood Day."We have kept the announcement of common minimum programme on hold as the code of conduct is in force for panchayat elections. We will now announce it on June 18," Mr Parrikar told reporters today at an event in Panaji.Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai said the date of the CMP's announcement has been postponed. "Announcement of #commonMinimumProgramme (#CMP) of alliance #GoaGovt postponed to 18th June - Goa Revolution Day as Model Code of Conduct in force," Mr Sardesai tweeted.June 18 is celebrated as Goa Revolution Day to mark the end of Portuguese colonial rule in the coastal region.The Goa panchayat election will be held on June 11; counting of votes is on June 13.