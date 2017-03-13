Goa Gone, Congress Fights BJP For Manipur: 10 Points

The Congress scaled up attack on BJP for stealing elections that it did not win.

New Delhi: Decimated in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the just concluded assembly elections, the Congress angrily attacked the BJP for "murdering democracy" as two more states, Goa and Manipur - where it had emerged as the single largest party but was short of the majority mark - appeared to be slipping out of its fingers. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has already got himself an invite from Raj Bhavan and is set to take oath as chief minister on Tuesday evening. The Congress is desperately trying to stop the BJP from repeating the same story in another state that delivered a fractured verdict; the BJP and Congress have met the Governor Najma Heptullah who hasn't decided yet whose name she should put on the letter inviting the insurgency-torn state's next chief minister.