Five jawans who were trapped after snow tracks caved in near Kupwara in Kashmir rescued

Goa Elections 2017: Will Ban Rave Parties And Concerts In Goa, Says GSM-Shiv Sena Combine

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 28, 2017 17:53 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh rebel Subhash Velingkar formed Goa Suraksha Manch, ahead of Assembly polls.

Panaji:  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh rebel leader Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena in their joint manifesto for Goa polls released today have promised to ban Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festivals and rave parties in the tourist hotspot. They also assured to discontinue government grants to English medium schools in a phased manner.

The manifesto stated that additional special incentives will be given to primary schools in Marathi, Konkani and other Indian languages.

The GSM, which was originally a part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), was formed by Mr Velinkar after the BJP refused to give into his demands of discontinuing government grants to English medium schools.

The party has formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in Goa which votes on February 4. Results will be announced on March 11.

The alliance has also promised to fight the increasing drug menace in which laws will be made more stringent with the help of the centre and a special narcotic cell would be set up.

The parties said they will also reduce the deployment of police personnel for security of ministers and high-ranking officials to make more police personnel available for law and order in the state.

The GSM- Shiv Sena combine said it will re-introduce subsidised loans for the purchase of vehicles and homes to government servants.

On the mining front, the parties have assured that "mining would be regulated as per Supreme Court guidelines. The construction of mining corridors will be accelerated with the participation of the (mining) industry."

The Goa Suraksha Manch will contest on six of the state's 40 seats - Siolim, Panaji, Mayem, Sankhali, Curchorem and Velim, while its partner the Shiv Sena will field 4 candidates from Saligao, Thivim, Cuncolim and Mormugao.

