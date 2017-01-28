Goa Elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Public Meeting In Panjim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Panjim ahead of the Goa assembly elections, scheduled for February 4. This comes a day after the Prime Minister campaigned in Punjab's Jalandhar alongwith the state's Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.Prime Minister Modi is expected to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led government in the state over five years and criticise the Congress and the AAP - which has fielded former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes as its chief ministerial candidate."The Congress is in a real bad shape. They are being opportunistic," the Prime Minister said yesterday in Jalandhar."They can go to any extent for the power of the chair," he further said.Earlier during the day, the Prime Minister also addressed NCC officers and cadets at a rally in New Delhi.Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a three-day visit to Punjab, is expected to rally in Goa on January 30.Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was inducted by PM Modi into the Union Cabinet as Defence Minister in 2014. Following Mr Parrikar's induction, the BJP appointed Laxmikant Parsekar as chief minister. Earlier this month, Mr Parrikar said that Goa's chief minister should be "young at heart", even if slightly "elder".Rumours of the Defence Minister making a return to state politics are strong after BJP president Amit Shah announced that the next government in Goa would function under the leadership of Mr Parrikar, should the BJP retain power in the state.The BJP has already announced 36 contestants for the 40-member legislative assembly in Goa. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which - until recently- was an alliance partner in the state, has decided to sever ties with the BJP.