Goa Elections 2017: On Manohar Parrikar's Homecoming, Laxmikant Parsekar Said This

Goa Elections 2017: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is contesting the polls from Arambol.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar arrived at a polling booth in North Goa's Arambol constituency early morning to cast his vote in the crucial state elections. When confronted with the strong speculation of a possible return of Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in Goan politics, he said that the chief minister will be decided by the party legislators."You have to ask Mr Parrikar," Mr Parsekar, who is contesting from the Mandrem constituency, said when asked about the Defence Minister's possible homecoming. He added that the next chief minister will be "decided by the MLAs"."It is not a new thing," Mr Parsekar said.The chief minister also equated the assembly election in Goa to an examination."We are contesting the polls after a successful tenure in Goa. It is an examination for the BJP's performance over the last five years," he said."I don't anyone has achieved what the BJP has achieved in the last five years in terms of infrastructure - bridges, roads, hospitals, parks, market complexes. We also managed to formulate a network of social welfare schemes which benefits every deserving household," the chief minister claimed.He also reflected upon the performance of the BJP in the last five years as well as the BJP's agenda for the next five years, should they win."This election is very crucial for the future of Goa. Our first agenda is the creation of jobs and the eradication of unemployment," he further stated."There is no feeling of anti-incumbency in any constituency. I am confident that the BJP is retaining the state with absolute and clear majority," a confident Laxmikant Parsekar said.Mr Parsekar was appointed Goa's Chief Minister after Manohar Parrikar was elevated to the Union Cabinet as Defence Minister in 2014. However, Mr Parrikar could make a comeback in state politics after BJP's national president said that the new Goa government would work under the leadership of Mr Parrikar, should the BJP retain power in the state.