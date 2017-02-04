Goa Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

Heavyweights Const No Const Name Cand Name Party 05001 Mandrem Laxmikant Parsekar BJP 05002 Pernem Rajendra Arlekar BJP 05005 Mapusa Francis D'Souza BJP 05011 Panaji Valmiki Naik AAP 05011 Panaji Babush Monserrate UG 05012 Taleigao Jeniffer Monserratte Cong 05016 Mayem Ajitsingh Rane AAP 05023 Marcaim Sudin Dhavalikar MGP 05031 Margao Digambar Kamat Cong 05033 Navelim Luizinho Faleiro Cong 05034 Cuncolim Elvis Gomes AAP

Goa, where elections are being held today for the union territory's 40-member assembly, will see the fates of 251 candidates decided by some 11 lakh voters. From Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar of the BJP, to Elvis Gomes, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate, and Digambar Kamat, former Goa Chief Minister who is contesting on a Congress ticket, the election will see several heavyweights jostling for voters' mandate. The results for the elections will be declared on March 11 along with four other states where polls will be held over the next two months.