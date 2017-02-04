Goa Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

Goa elections 2017: Laxmikant Parsekar, Elvis Gomes and Digambar Kamat are the key candidates.
Panaji:
Goa, where elections are being held today for the union territory's 40-member assembly, will see the fates of 251 candidates decided by some 11 lakh voters. From Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar of the BJP, to Elvis Gomes, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate, and Digambar Kamat, former Goa Chief Minister who is contesting on a Congress ticket, the election will see several heavyweights jostling for voters' mandate. The results for the elections will be declared on March 11 along with four other states where polls will be held over the next two months.
Heavyweights
|Const No
|Const Name
|Cand Name
|Party
|05001
|Mandrem
|Laxmikant Parsekar
|BJP
|05002
|Pernem
|Rajendra Arlekar
|BJP
|05005
|Mapusa
|Francis D'Souza
|BJP
|05011
|Panaji
|Valmiki Naik
|AAP
|05011
|Panaji
|Babush Monserrate
|UG
|05012
|Taleigao
|Jeniffer Monserratte
|Cong
|05016
|Mayem
|Ajitsingh Rane
|AAP
|05023
|Marcaim
|Sudin Dhavalikar
|MGP
|05031
|Margao
|Digambar Kamat
|Cong
|05033
|Navelim
|Luizinho Faleiro
|Cong
|05034
|Cuncolim
|Elvis Gomes
|AAP