Budget
Collapse
Expand

Goa Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 04, 2017 03:03 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Goa Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

Goa elections 2017: Laxmikant Parsekar, Elvis Gomes and Digambar Kamat are the key candidates.

Panaji:  Goa, where elections are being held today for the union territory's 40-member assembly, will see the fates of 251 candidates decided by some 11 lakh voters. From Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar of the BJP, to Elvis Gomes, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate, and Digambar Kamat, former Goa Chief Minister who is contesting on a Congress ticket, the election will see several heavyweights jostling for voters' mandate. The results for the elections will be declared on March 11 along with four other states where polls will be held over the next two months.
 
                                                        Heavyweights
Const NoConst NameCand NameParty
05001MandremLaxmikant ParsekarBJP
05002PernemRajendra ArlekarBJP
05005MapusaFrancis D'SouzaBJP
05011PanajiValmiki NaikAAP
05011PanajiBabush MonserrateUG
05012TaleigaoJeniffer MonserratteCong
05016MayemAjitsingh RaneAAP
05023MarcaimSudin DhavalikarMGP
05031MargaoDigambar KamatCong
05033NavelimLuizinho FaleiroCong
05034CuncolimElvis GomesAAP


Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READOver 1 Lakh Visas Revoked After Trump's Travel Ban On 7 Countries
Goa Elections 2017Goa electionsLaxmikant ParsekarElvis GomesBJPAam Aadmi PartyDigambar Kamat

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kung Fu YogaRaeesKaabilLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................