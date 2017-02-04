Goa Elections 2017: Congress Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases

|Party
|Total number of candidates analyzed
|Candidates with Declared criminal Cases
|BJP
|36
|6
|Cong
|37
|9
|AAP
|39
|3
|Independent
|58
|9
|MGP
|25
|2
|NCP
|17
|5
|Goa-Su-Raj Party
|8
|1
|Goa Forward Party
|4
|1
|United Goans Party
|2
|2
|Others
|25
|0
|Total
|251
|38
|Source : ADR
