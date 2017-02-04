Goa Elections 2017: Congress Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases

Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases Party Total number of candidates analyzed Candidates with Declared criminal Cases BJP 36 6 Cong 37 9 AAP 39 3 Independent 58 9 MGP 25 2 NCP 17 5 Goa-Su-Raj Party 8 1 Goa Forward Party 4 1 United Goans Party 2 2 Others 25 0 Total 251 38 Source : ADR

Goa will hold elections for its 40-member assembly today where around 11 lakh people will elect their representatives from among 251 candidates. According to the Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR, at nine out of 37, the Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases against them. The ruling BJP comes second with six out of 36 and the Aam Aadmi Party has three candidates out of 39 who have cases against them. The Supreme Court had in 2015 made it mandatory for candidates to reveal their criminal antecedents while filing nomination papers.