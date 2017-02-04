Budget
Goa Elections 2017: Congress Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 04, 2017 03:13 IST
Goa Elections 2017: Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases against them.

Panaji:  Goa will hold elections for its 40-member assembly today where around 11 lakh people will elect their representatives from among 251 candidates. According to the Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR, at nine out of 37, the Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases against them. The ruling BJP comes second with six out of 36 and the Aam Aadmi Party has three candidates out of 39 who have cases against them. The Supreme Court had in 2015 made it mandatory for candidates to reveal their criminal antecedents while filing nomination papers.
 
         Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases
PartyTotal number of candidates analyzedCandidates with Declared criminal Cases
BJP366
Cong379
AAP393
Independent589
MGP252
NCP175
Goa-Su-Raj Party81
Goa Forward Party41
United Goans Party22
Others250
Total25138
Source : ADR


