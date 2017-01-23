Goa Elections 2017: Congress Promises Free 5 Litres Of Petrol Per Month To Students

EMAIL PRINT The Congress' Goa manifesto was released by party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Panaji: The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, scheduled for February 4, in the presence of party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Panaji. According to the manifesto, the party has vowed to permanently close all casinos - including floating vessels mounted with gambling dens - in the state as well as free petrol upto five litres per month to every college student.



On the issue of casinos, Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro proposed that the implementation of the ban would take place in phases. Offshore casinos, which are currently in river Mandovi, will be shut down in the first phase whereas onshore casinos would be banned in the second.



"Those on the shore too will be closed at a later stage," Mr Falerio added.



When asked if such a move would hamper employment in the state, he said, "I don't think that there are many Goans working at these casinos."



The Congress party also promises five litres of free petrol per month to every college student with a valid driving license in the state.



The Congress manifesto also states that the party "strongly opposes holding defence expo in Goa or give permanent rights to the Defence Ministry to hold the land on lease or on ownership basis anywhere in the state." It further assures the citizens of a thorough probe into permissions granted the state's Investment Promotion Board for establishing industries in Goa.



At the event, Mr Scindia also accused Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal of "selling dreams" to the people of Goa.



"It is the party that believes in building a castle of dreams... Macimum number of their MLAs are being questioned for their own corruption-related matters. I don't any paradigm that would be different about Goa," the Lok Sabha MP from Guna told reporters.



Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had earlier stated that the party would



(with inputs from PTI)



