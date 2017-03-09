Goa Elections 2017: BJP Will Retain The State, Say 3 Exit Polls

Goa Assembly elections witnessed a record turnout of 83 per cent. New Delhi: The



The poll of exit polls said the Congress -- which won 9 seats in the 2012 elections -- is likely to win 12 seats this time. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which entered the fray in Goa with high hopes after its sweep in Delhi, is likely to win 3 seats.



In absence of an outright majority, the role of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or MGP can be crucial. The MGP, a BJP ally which won three seats last time, withdrew its support to the government in January after Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar sacked two of its ministers.



The party has since formed an alliance with the Goa Suraksha Manch or GSM and Shiv Sena, which has declared it won't enter into an alliance with the BJP again.



The Union Territory, which went to polls on February 4, had a record-breaking turnout of 83 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.



Health Warning: Exit polls can often get it wrong.



