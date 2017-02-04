Goa Elections 2017: BJP Tops List Of Rich Candidates

Party wise break up of Rich Candidates Party Total number of candidates analyzed No of Rich Candidates BJP 36 35 Cong 37 34 AAP 39 19 Independent 58 27 MGP 25 13 NCP 17 10 Goa Suraksha Manch 5 5 Goa-Su-Raj Party 8 3 Goa Forward Party 4 3 United Goans Party 2 2 Goa Vikas Party 5 2 Samajwadi Janata Party (Chandrashekhar) 1 1 SHS 3 1 Goa Praja Party 3 1 Other 8 0 Total 251 156 Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR

Voting for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held today. Around 11 lakh voters will decide the fate of 251 candidates. According to the Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR, all the three major parties contesting the polls this time have fielded several candidates whose assets are worth more than Rs 1 crore. While the ruling BJP tops the chart with 35 of its 36 candidates analysed falling in this category, the Congress comes a close second with 34 of 37 candidates declaring assets over Rs 1 crore, ADR says. The newcomer Aam Aadmi Party however falls behind, with less than half - 19 out of 39 candidates - being declared "rich".