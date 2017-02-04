Budget
Goa Elections 2017: BJP Tops List Of Rich Candidates

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 04, 2017 04:00 IST
Goa Elections 2017: The ruling BJP tops the chart.

Panaji:  Voting for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held today. Around 11 lakh voters will decide the fate of 251 candidates. According to the Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR, all the three major parties contesting the polls this time have fielded several candidates whose assets are worth more than Rs 1 crore. While the ruling BJP tops the chart with 35 of its 36 candidates analysed falling in this category, the Congress comes a close second with 34 of 37 candidates declaring assets over Rs 1 crore, ADR says. The newcomer Aam Aadmi Party however falls behind, with less than half - 19 out of 39 candidates - being declared "rich".

 
                               Party wise break up of Rich Candidates
PartyTotal number of candidates analyzedNo of Rich Candidates
BJP3635
Cong3734
AAP3919
Independent5827
MGP2513
NCP1710
Goa Suraksha Manch55
Goa-Su-Raj Party83
Goa Forward Party43
United Goans Party22
Goa Vikas Party52
Samajwadi Janata Party (Chandrashekhar)11
SHS31
Goa Praja Party31
Other80
Total251156
Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR


