Goa Elections 2017: BJP Releases Manifesto, Focus On Jobs, Tourism

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis today released the BJP manifesto for the Goa Assembly elections. He promised that it will make the state "unemployment free" in five years if voted to power again. The manifesto was released in presence of his Goa counterpart Laxmikant Parsekar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and other party leaders. The BJP manifesto has assured ease of doing business through policy guidelines to encourage investments in tourism, industry and sectors capable of generating employment."Employment remains a priority area to ensure that our youth are gainfully employed. To achieve this objective, we propose to make Goa investor friendly in industry, information technology, tourism and agro-based sectors," the manifesto said."The next five years would be dedicated to employment generation so that the state is free of unemployment," Mr Parsekar said."Non-polluting and employment generating industries such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing of electronic goods and IT sector would be promoted aggressively," it added.On the tourism front, BJP has assured to phase out use of plastic in all designated tourist spots to make Goa plastic-free."Tourism sector would be given industry status and benefits. Facilities such as changing rooms and toilets to be provided at all tourist locations," the party has assured.Besides promising to encourage different types of tourism with focus on eco, event, medical, heritage, religious, adventure and village tourism, the party has also assured to make the coastal state a preferred destination for mega events such as Defence Expo during the non-peak season.In a populist assurance, BJP has said that they will provide loan facilities to all agro-based activities at a nominal one per cent interest rate linked to the Krishi card.On the infrastructure front, the party assured to complete all the existing incomplete projects and construct new bridges in Chodan-Pompurpa, Camurlim-Tuem and Borim villages.The manifesto also assures a comprehensive mobility plan which includes special emphasis on intra city bus transport, parking lots at bus stands and availability of self driven two and four-wheelers on hire."The unauthorised structures on 'communidade' (community) and government lands would be legalised," it said.BJP has also assured that there will be world class infrastructure development."Social welfare schemes would be linked to inflation index. Chief Minister Rozgar Yojna would be revived and traditional occupations would be regulated," the manifesto saidAssembly polls in the state will take place on February 4.With Inputs from PTI