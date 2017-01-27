Goa Elections 2017: Aam Aadmi Party Leader Elvis Gomes Promises Good Governance

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is a debutante in the upcoming Goa assembly elections, has decided to focus their campaign around corruption which, they said, is one of the main issues affecting Goan.The party's chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes addressing a public gathering in Cuncolim constituency said, "Corruption is one of the main issues as far as Goa is concerned. In Goa, superficially it may look everything is hinky dory but deep inside, these processes are not functioning and the local population is affected.""What is important is the delivery of public services. Today, the general complain is that peoples' work is not getting done - whether you to panchayat, municipal bodies or any government office," he added.Mr Gomes, a former Inspector General of Prisons, will contest the election from Cuncolim constituency. He said that the AAP will focus on improving governance as well as removing casinos from the state."Improve the governance structure, streamline them, give them necessary training, making them efficient, put good people on the job and see that all your policies start percolating at grassroot level; that is the first priority," Mr Gomes said.On the issue of casinos, he claimed, "The BJP government assured to remove these casinos; that is why people voted for them. The party that made this promise has reneged on the promise and that is for all to see.""No matter what money comes to the state, ultimately the image of the state is more important. For AAP, Goa cannot be categorised as the gambling or drug destination," he added.Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had termed the upcoming Goa polls - scheduled for February 4 - as a "dharma-yuddha". He also claimed that the state government is harassing Elvis Gomes by levelling false charges of corruption against the former bureaucrat.