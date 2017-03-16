Goa Cop Says Catholic Saint Helped Him Track Irish Tourist's Killer

A police officer, who led the probe into the murder of Irish tourist in Goa, has claimed that his Catholic patron saint helped in tracking the main accused.A 25-year-old Irish tourist was found dead on a beach in Goa. She was reportedly seen playing Holi with villagers on South Goa.In a Facebook post, uploaded on Wednesday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Canacona) Sammy Tavares said that praying to St. Anthony, a Portuguese-born Francisan Catholic priest from 12th century, helped him track the main accused, Vikas Bhagat, within 24 hours."On 13th morning at about 9am when I received a shocking news about a naked dead body of a dead foreigner female at Canacona, the first thing I did was to pray Jesus and St.Anthony who is my patron. It was a Tuesday, St.Anthony's day. I demanded with St. Anthony should intervene and help me in solving this sensational case. Within few hours of investigations, we came across a clue, upon which we worked out and within 4 hours the suspect was put behind the bars," said Mr Tavares in his Facebook post."On further investigations, he confessed of having involved in the gruesome murder of the innocent lady. I thank Jesus Christ and St. Anthony for hearing my prayers. I thank all my friends and well-wishers due to whom I feel blessed, I assure that I will always thrive to do my best towards the society and give needy the justice. I thank for my colleagues from Goa Police Department and the superiors for the thrust shown by them in me which has made me stronger to achieve something in my life. I also assure all that no stone will be left unturned to give justice to the near and dear ones of the victim," he further added in the Facebook post.A forensic team will examine the victim's body for sexual assault.Irish consular officials will coordinate with the state home department to work out the arrangements for transporting the tourist's body to Ireland.Twenty-six per cent of Goa's population is Roman Catholic. Ireland, too, is dominated by Roman Catholics.