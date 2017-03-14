Goa Congress Says 'Have Numbers', Will Meet Governor Shortly To Form Government

The Congress Legislative Party will meet Governor Mridula Sinha today to stake claim to form the next government in Goa, claiming that they have adequate numbers on their side. "We are holding a Congress Legislative Party meeting in the morning and then will be meeting the Governor at around 10 am to stake claim to form the next government. We have adequate numbers. We are the single largest party and we should be invited to form the government," Congress Legislative Party leader Chandrakant Kavlekar told news agency PTI.The Goa Governor has already invited the BJP-led alliance to form the government and the swearing-in is scheduled this evening. The Congress has taken umbrage to the Governor's move of not inviting them as they are single largest party that has emerged in the Goa Legislative Assembly polls.The Congress has 17 legislators followed by BJP with 13, Goa Forward Party and MGP with three each, three independents and NCP has one legislator.The Congress has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of Manohar Parrikar as chief minister. The Supreme Court has fixed an urgent hearing at 11 am today. Meanwhile, the Congress also made a representation to the Governor last night, asking her to invite them to form the government.The Congress Legislative Party or CLP have claimed that they have support of the majority of the legislature and are in a position to prove the same on the floor of the House. "Our political opponents (BJP), despite losing the mandate of the people, have tried to misrepresent to your good-self that they enjoy the majority support of legislators. This is not only opportunism at its lowest but is also not constitutionally permissible," Mr Kavlekar had said."Any post-poll alliance of the kind being projected by the BJP to seek the first invitation to form the government would defeat the mandate of the people which has categorically rejected the incumbent government of the BJP," the representation read."Any invitation to the BJP to form the government at this stage without first giving an opportunity to the single largest party (Congress) would mitigate against the essential democratic rights of the people of the state who have chosen the INC as the single largest party in the state," it stated.