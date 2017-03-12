We Want Manohar Parrikar, Says BJP In Goa, Congress has More Seats

Well short of a majority and not even the single largest party in Goa, the BJP has played its biggest card - Manohar Parrikar. The party's new legislators met this morning and decided that they want Mr Parrikar, currently at the centre as Defence Minister, to lead them. The proposal has been sent to the Delhi leadership.The BJP has won 14 seats in the 40-member Goa assembly. It has the support of one independent legislator, but needs 21 to form government. The Congress with 18 seats is the largest party and closer to the majority figure. Both parties are trying to convince regional parties MGP and Goa Forward, with three seats each, to support them.The promise of the very popular Mr Parrikar gives the BJP an edge. Also because with much in Goa centrally controlled, the smaller parties could choose to align themselves with the party that rules in Delhi. The MGP was the BJP's pre-election ally in 2012 and the split just before this year's election.BJP sources said Mr Parrikar could fly the BJP's newly elected legislators and those who the party is trying to woo to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Manohar Parrikar had led the BJP to victory in the last assembly election but was pulled out for central duty as defence minister in 2014. His absence left a big void that his successor Laxmikant Parsekar struggled to fill. Mr Parsekar lost his election yesterday.Mr Parrikar had camped in Goa for the elections and did nothing to quell speculation that he could return as chief minister.