Goa BJP Vice-President Booked For Harassing Daughter-In-Law For Dowry

Goa BJP vice-president Anil Hoble has been booked by the state police for allegedly harassing and assaulting his daughter-in-law for dowry. Mr Hoble's wife and son have also been booked over the same allegations.Mr Hoble and his family were booked under sections 498 (a), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (ii) (Criminal intention) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, after the mother of their daughter-in-law filed an FIR at a women's police station in Panaji.Suchitra Shirodkar, who is based in Mumbai, received a call from Mr Hoble at round 2 am on Tuesday, asking her to pick up her daughter from his home near Panaji, said a senior police officer."When we arrived there, my daughter had injury marks. Hoble also threatened to shoot us and chop us up with a knife," Ms Shirodkar alleged in the complaint.She also alleged that Mr Hoble and his family had been making dowry demands since 2009 when his son Milind and her daughter got married.Mr Hoble, however, called the accusations "baseless"."There are no basis to these accusations. We have done nothing. I will speak the truth at the right time," Mr Hoble said.The police official said the case was under investigation.