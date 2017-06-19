Glimpses Of Sonam Kapoor's Sunday With Her Rumoured Boyfriend

Looks like Sonam Kapoor's Sunday was a Sunday well spent. The actress is rumoured to be dating entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, with whom she is spotted in social media posts little more than often. While Sonam's Instagram offers more about her work life and family, it's mostly all about Sonam on Anand Ahuja's profile. He recently shared a bunch of pictures featuring just the two of them sporting goofy expressions (Sonam wins, hands down). Preceding these photographs are posts from Sonam's birthday celebrations from June 9, from a music concert and also from when she was at Cannes. Anand Ahuja loved Sonam's red carpet looks, he said on Instagram.
Anand Ahuja was also spotted cheering for Sonam when she received the Special Mention National Award in May and singled out Sonam Kapoor as his "favourite" in an Instagram post. Anand accompanied Sonam and her parents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita - to the awards ceremony and hung out with them. Sonam received her first National Award for her role in Neerja, the biopic on Neerja Bhanot.
The 32-year-old actress has reportedly been dating Anand Ahuja for almost two years now. Anand has also previously been part of Sunita Kapoor's birthday celebrations in London and was also spotted at Sonam's cousin Akshay Marwah's roka ceremony in New Delhi.
Anand Ahuja is the owner of label Bhane, a brand Sonam is often spotted in. Meanwhile, Sonam and her sister Rhea have also launched their own clothing line, Rheson.
Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with Padman, her film with Akshay Kumar. She will soon begin work on Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. She was last seen as the slain stewardess in Ram Madhvani's Neerja.