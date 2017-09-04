GJM Leader Arrested From Alipurduar For Spreading Violence

All India | | Updated: September 04, 2017 00:03 IST
Police today arrested GJM member Rohit Thapa on charges of stoking violence. (Representational image)

Jalpaiguri:  Police today arrested Rohit Thapa, a member of the central committee of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), on charges of stoking violence in Alipurduar on July 30.

He was picked up from Subhashipally area in Alipuarduar district, police said.

Mr Thapa was part of the GJM delegation that met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on August 29 to discuss peace in Darjeeling hills which has been rocked by violence since June 12 this year.

Mr Thapa was also the Sabhapati of the now defunct Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA).

Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Amitava Maity, however, did not elaborate why Thapa was arrested despite being part of the meeting convened by the State government last month.

