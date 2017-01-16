Collapse
Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By Principal, 3 Teachers In Bihar

All India | | Updated: January 16, 2017 13:48 IST
The girl was allegedly taken to roof of the school building and raped, police said.

Jehanabad:  A 12-year-old student of a government school was allegedly gang-raped by the principal and three teachers in Jehanabad district in Bihar, police said.

Principal of Kako Secondary School Aju Ahmed and three teachers -- Atul Rahman, Abdul Bari and Md Shakaut gang-raped the girl yesterday when she was alone in the building, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) P K Srivastava said.

The accused took her to the roof of the school building and committed the crime, the SDPO said quoting an FIR registered against the four based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.

The victim was spotted by her mother, also a teacher in the same school, lying in a "dishevelled" state on the roof. The girl then narrated the incident to her, the SDPO said.

The accused are at large and searches are being conducted to nab them, he said.

Sunday, routinely a holiday, had been declared a working day in the school in a verbal communication by the Principal who had instead ordered it to be closed on Friday, Mr Srivastava said.

