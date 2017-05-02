Ghaziabad Woman's Heart, Other Organs Give Life To Four

A 50-year-old woman's heart, liver, two corneas and both kidneys gave four others a fresh lease of life, doctors said on Tuesday.Gita Devi, a resident of Ghaziabad, was declared brain dead by the doctors at Jaypee Hospital in Noida on Monday night.After her family consented to donate her organs, the hospital transplanted her liver to a 42-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, and a kidney to another 35-year-old man, who is a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.The hospital also created two green corridors -- a special travel route without red lights to ensure transportation of vital organs in minimal time -- to save the lives of two others.While the 32-km green corridor successfully transported the heart to Max Hospital, Saket in Delhi in 20 minutes, a kidney was taken to Max Hospital, Vaishali, Ghaziabad located at a distance of 23.6 km, in about 18 minutes.Both of the woman's corneas were deposited at an eye bank in Noida, which can give sight to two more eyes."We are thankful to the donor and her family who have taken this courageous step and have given a new life to six people. The patient has not died, instead she will live in six different lives and in hearts of all of us for her kind act," Manoj Luthra, CEO, Jaypee Hospital, Noida said in a statement."We are proud of our sister for this noble act. All her life she lived for others and after her death too she has been a reason for spreading happiness in six families by giving a new life to their loved ones," said Mahinder Kumar Joshi, younger brother of the deceased.