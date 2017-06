Gautam Rode Is Reportedly Marrying Pankhuri Awasthy Of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?

Highlights Gautam and Pankhuri have been rumoured to be dating Pankhuri features as Amala in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? Gautam is best-known for his role in Saraswatichandra

The Sweetest couple #GautamRode #kingofourhearts #pankhuriawasthy #queenofourhearts #pankhurigautamrode A post shared by Pankhuri Gautam Rode FC (@awasthypankhuri1) on Apr 13, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Asa's party! A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy (@pankhuri313) on May 2, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Went for 9 Parts of desire yest .Its an excellent 80 min play, wonderfully performed by my friend @iradubey . Proud of u Ira .. Go watch this play guys A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Congrats @pankhuri313 on ur new show..Really happy n proud of u.Pls watch n support her show friends starting tomm 3rd April at 12:30 pm on star plus A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

Television actor Gautam Rode, best-known for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show, is reportedly marrying Pankhuri Awasthy of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? SpotboyE reports that the 39-year-old actor proposed to Pankhuri. Gautam and Pankhuri have been rumoured to be dating. However, neither has acknowledged a romance. Pankhuri features as Amala in. According to the report , Pankhuri, who is in her late 20s, has also met Gautam's mother. Gautam and Pankhuri first met on the sets of the mythological show, in which, they co-starred with each other.One of Pankhuri's fan clubs also shared their picture on Instagram with the caption, "The sweetest couple."Both Gautam and Pankhuri have also posted some pictures on their respective Instagram accounts where they are seen hanging out with friends.Here are the pics.Gautam also posted about Pankhuri's show.Gautam was earlier rumoured to be dating hisco-star Jennifer Winget after her divorce from Karan Singh Grover.A couple of months ago, Pankhuri made headlines after she revealed that she 'slapped' a man who touched her inappropriately. "Earlier, I didn't have courage to stand up against it. Now I do stand up. There was this guy who came and he had the courage to touch my thighs. I slapped him then and there itself," she told new agency IANS. Pankhuri plays a rape survivor in. She became a household name after playing the protagonist inMeanwhile, Gautam Rode is currently working on his film, opposite Zarine Khan.