Gas Leak Near South Delhi Schools Sends 310 Girls To Hospital: 10 Points

The condition of all the students, including those admitted in the ICU, is stable.

New Delhi: It was a usual Saturday morning for 310 girls at two schools in Tughlakabad area before they ended up at a hospital. Early in the day, as they settled in their classrooms, they began to complain of breathlessness, irritation in eyes and throats. A gas leak from a container filled with Chloromethyl Pyridine, a chemical used to produce insecticides and pesticides, parked near their schools led to the incident. The students and nine teachers of Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya and Government Girls Senior Secondary School were rushed to nearby hospitals. Their condition is stable now, doctors said.