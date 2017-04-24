Gangster Chhota Rajan Convicted In Fake Passport Case

A court here on Monday convicted underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan in a fake passport case.Besides Chhota Rajan, four other accused convicted in the case are -- then passport officers Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan.This is is the first case in which Chhota Rajan, who is facing around 70 cases, has been convicted.The CBI in its chargesheet alleged that Chhota Rajan got issued a fake passport from Bengaluru in 1998-99 in connivance with Rahate, Shah and Lakshmanan in the name of Mohan Kumar.The court has directed the three accused to be taken into judicial custody till April 25. The court will also hear argument on quantum of sentence on Tuesday.Deported after being on the run for 27 years, the don was held by the Indonesian police on October 25, 2015, was deported to India on November 6, 2015.Rajan, once a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has been brought to the country to face trial in over 70 cases of murder, extortion and drug smuggling in Delhi and Mumbai.