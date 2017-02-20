'Ganga Ki Kasam': How Akhilesh Yadav Responded To PM Narendra Modi's 'Bijli' Barb

Akhilesh Yadav at a UP rally today mimicked PM Modi's style of crowd engagememnt in a comeback.

Akhilesh Yadav hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for his comments at a campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh that the state is facing an acute power crisis.On Sunday in Fatehpur, PM Modi had also accused the Chief Minister of discriminating on religious grounds, saying, "If there's electricity on Ramzan, it should also be there on Diwali. There must be bijli (power) both on Eid and Holi... There should be no discrimination."This morning, Akhilesh Yadav based his comeback around the Prime Minister's Varanasi constituency."Your revere Ganga maiyya (river Ganga), then swear on the Ganga and tell us... is the Samajwadi Party government giving 24-hour electricity in Varanasi?" the Chief Minister said, mimicking the PM's style of engaging the crowd with questions.