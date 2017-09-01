Ganga Cleaning: NGT Issues Warrants Against Haryana, Rajasthan

The National Green Tribunal has issued bailable warrants against Haryana and Rajasthan governments for not submitting their action plan on cleaning and rejuvenation of the river Ganga.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar took strong objection to the absence of the counsel for both the states and their failure to submit the report despite its July 13 order."Nobody is present on behalf of State of Haryana and State of Rajasthan. Consequently, we issue bailable warrant against the Resident Commissioner of State of Haryana and State of Rajasthan at New Delhi in a sum of Rs 5,000 to the satisfaction of the arresting Officer, in exercise of our powers..."They shall show cause as to why the action plan in terms of the judgement of the Tribunal have not been filed," the bench said.The green panel also directed the resident commissioners of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar to be present before it on September 4, the next date of hearing.