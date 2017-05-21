Gandhi Family Pays Tribute On Rajiv Gandhi's 26th Death Anniversary

Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary.

All India | | Updated: May 21, 2017 13:17 IST
217 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gandhi Family Pays Tribute On Rajiv Gandhi's 26th Death Anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister from October 31, 1984 to December 2, 1989. (AP)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary.

They laid flowers and wreaths at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial 'Vir Bhumi' in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, his son and Vice President of Congress tweeted: "Remembering my father today. A leader driven by love, compassion and a deep generosity of heart. We miss him."

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 in a suicide bomb attack by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister from October 31, 1984 to December 2, 1989.
 

Trending

Share this story on

217 Shares
ALSO READTrump Swings To Saudi Sword Dance, Smile On Face, On First Foreign Trip
Sonia GandhiRajiv Gandhi anniversaryRajiv Gandhi death anniversaryRahul GandhiRajiv Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................