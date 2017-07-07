G20 Summit: Prime Minister Modi Holds Bilaterals With Justin Trudeau, Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and Canadian President Justin Trudeau, along with informal interactions with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg.Prime Minister Modi also had a brief chat with many top world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.At the BRICS leaders' gathering in Hamburg, Prime Minister Modi held informal meetings with Brazilian President Michel Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma.The Indian Prime Minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping also shook hands at the meet and had a conversation on a "range of issues". The interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Xi took place amidst bilateral tensions over the Sikkim standoff.He later met Abe and Trudeau and discussed a host of issues.Prime Minister Modi last met Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington in April 2016. The two leaders also spoke over phone to discuss the Paris Climate Agreement ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US last month.