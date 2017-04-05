Fresh SOS For Sushma Swaraj: Help Refugee Cousins From Pak Go To University

All India | | Updated: April 05, 2017 20:09 IST
The civil rights group 'Social Jurist' has tweeted to Sushma Swaraj seeking her intervention.

New Delhi:  Two visiting young men from Pakistan, who don't want to go back there, have sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to get admission in IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University). The men say the university has denied them admission since they do not have student's visa.

Kawesh Kumar came to Delhi in January. His cousin Wikeesh Kumar, has been living in Delhi since 2015.

"We came here with our family on a visiting visa and since we don't want to go back we apply for extension every time," Kawesh Kumar said. As Hindus residing in Pakistan, they faced "many problems". "And now here we are facing problems with our admission," he added.  

Kawesh Kumar has completed his schooling from Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BS Sukker, Sindh, Pakistan.  Wikeesh finished Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education from Pakistan's Sindh province.

After their application was cancelled by IGNOU, the cousins approached civil rights group 'Social Jurist', which in turn tweeted to Ms Swaraj seeking her intervention.

Education activist Ashok Aggarwal tweeted:The authorities at IGNOU said their norms for admission to foreign students don't permit them to take in the cousins.

News agency Press Trust of India reported that a source said as per norms, international students residing in India can pursue IGNOU programmes. "They need to submit their admission forms along with a copy of valid study visa for the minimum duration of the programme... A no-objection certificate from the Embassy concerned in India regarding study in IGNOU is also needed," PTI quoted the source as saying.

