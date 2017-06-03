French President Emmanuel Macron To Visit India This Year

At the initiative of India, PM Modi and then French President Francois Hollande had jointly launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Paris at the UN Conference of Parties (CoP) on climate change in Paris on November 30, 2015. PM Modi said today that go "above and beyond" the Paris Accord to combat climate change.
The agreement signed by 195 countries in the French capital in 2015 "can protect future generations and give new hope," the prime minister said.
The Solar Alliance is conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs and provide a platform to collaborate on dealing with the identified gaps through a common, agreed approach.
It is open to all 121 prospective member countries falling between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.
Mr Macron's remarks came even as US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the Paris climate agreement.
On his part, PM Modi thanked Macron for accepting his invitation.
PM Modi arrived in Paris on Friday on the fourth and final leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.
