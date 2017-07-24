Four Suspects In Jewar Gang-Rape Arrested In Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Police today claimed to have solved the case related to the alleged gang-rape on the Bulandshahr-Jewar highway as four people were arrested in connection with the case in Greater Noida.Police said they received a tip-off last night that a gang of criminals were planning to strike near Sabota underpass and it was the same gang which was involved in the alleged gang rape of four women in May this year, Senior Superintendent of Police, Love Kumar said.Yesterday, police teams had reached the site and after a shootout, managed to arrest four persons. One of the suspects suffered a bullet injury while two others managed to escape, he added.Eight people were going to visit a relative undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh, when a gang of criminals stuck them on Bulandshahr- Jewar highway.Mr Kumar had said that a gang of five robbers targeted the vehicle after the driver stopped it near a roadside hut to fix a flat tyre.The occupants were attacked and, along with an old man who was in the hut, taken to a nearby field. The women were misbehaved with and a man was shot dead when he resisted, he said.Four women, who were travelling in the car along with as many men, alleged that they were raped at gunpoint after they tried to resist the robbery bid.An FIR under sections 396 (Dacoity with murder) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of IPC was registered at Jewar police station.The police also claimed to have recovered the jewellery robbed in the incident that allegedly took place on the intervening night of May 24-25 near Sabota village in Jewar.The recovery includes a gold chain, a gold ring, two ear rings, two mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon, Rs 11,000 in cash and three country-made pistols, police said.The four arrested have been identified as Ashok alias Raju, Rakesh alias Chun Chun, Deepak and Jai Singh. Injured Ashok has been admitted to a hospital.