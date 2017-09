Four labourers died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in Bihar's Siwan district.Four labourers went inside a choked septic tank at a house in Vivekanand Nagar under Mahadev police outpost and died due to asphyxiation, District Magistrate Dharmendra Prasad said.While three died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, Mr Prasad said.