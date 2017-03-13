Former Village Head Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

A former sarpanch was found dead in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today. Police suspect he was shot by militants.The bullet-ridden body Fayaz Ahmad Dar was found this morning in an orchard at the district's Chewa Kalan area, a police officer said.The political worker has been killed ahead of by-polls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies on April 9 and 12 respectively.Pulwama district falls under the Anantnag constituency which was vacated by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti last year following her election to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.