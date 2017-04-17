Former Public Prosecutor Shot Dead In South Kashmir By Unidentified Gunmen

Srinagar: A former public prosecutor in south Kashmir was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday evening. In a separate incident, another civilian was also shot dead in the Valley.
Unidentified gunmen shot dead former public prosecutor Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan in south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
According to police, the gunmen barged into his house in Pinjoora village of Shopian and fired on him,leaving him critically injured. Police said Mr Khan was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, 36, was a public prosecutor during the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir.
A number of people joined Mr Khan's funeral procession this morning.
The state has witnessed violence since the Srinagar by-polls last week that saw a record low turnout. Eight people died and nearly 100 were injured in unprecedented violence during the Srinagar by-polls, held in the shadow of threats and a boycott call by separatists.
On Sunday, a video, in which a worker of the ruling PDP and a trader from South Kashmir are seen chanting anti-India slogans at gun-point, surfaced online.
Another widely-shared video from Kashmir, of a young man tied to an army jeep that moves in a convoy, had sparked anger. The police filed a First Information Report or FIR against the Army for allegedly using the man as a "human shield" against protesters who were throwing stones.
(With inputs from PTI)