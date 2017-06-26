Former Judge C S Karnan Writes To West Bengal Governor, Says Ready To Abide By Every Condition For Bail

In his letter to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, former judge C S Karnan said he is ready to abide by any terms that may be imposed for granting bail to him.

All India | | Updated: June 26, 2017 23:54 IST
60 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Former Judge C S Karnan Writes To West Bengal Governor, Says Ready To Abide By Every Condition For Bail

C S Karnan was sentenced to six months in jail on May 9 for contempt by Supreme Court. (File)

Kolkata:  Former Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan has written to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi seeking bail or parole. In the bail plea, Mr Karnan said he is ready and willing to abide by any terms that may be imposed for granting bail to him. 

"We have moved a petition to the West Bengal Governor seeking bail or parole," Mr Karnan's counsel Mathew J Nedumpara said. 

The 62-year-old judge was sentenced to six months in jail on May 9 for contempt by the Supreme Court. After remaining untraceable for a while, Mr Karnan was arrested in Chennai and brought to Kolkata on Wednesday where he was lodged in the Presidency Jail. On Thursday, the former judge was admitted to a hospital.

Mr Karnan appealed to the governor "to exercise the jurisdiction invested in Your Excellency and enlarge the prisoner, Justice C S Karnan on bail/parole in the interest of justice and equity," the petition said.

Quoting the petition, Mr Karnan's counsel said: "The applicant is ready and willing to abide by any terms and conditions that may be imposed for granting bail or parole to him."

Making the representation through his lawyers, Mr Karnan said: "The imprisonment which the applicant undergoes as of now is without knowing the reasons for which he is imprisoned, and in violation of fundamental, constitutional, statutory and equitable rights invested in him."

"Hence, it is requested that the applicant may please be enlarged on bail/parole till the said lacunae are remedied and constitutional supremacy restored," the petition added.

Mr Karnan's lawyer said the a copy of the representation along with a covering letter has been sent to the West Bengal chief minister and state home and law minister.

Trending

Share this story on

60 Shares
ALSO READSupreme Court Allows Limited Version Of Trump's Travel Ban To Take Effect
C S KarnanKeshari Nath TripathibailSupreme court

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5Tubelight Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................