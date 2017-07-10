Former Indian Ambassador To The US Naresh Chandra Dies

Truly saddened at the passing away of Ambassador Naresh Chandra. He was one of the best bosses I had. RIP Sir pic.twitter.com/zY9Rr3rcJw - Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) July 9, 2017

Former Indian Ambassador to the US Naresh Chandra died at a hospital in Goa today. He was 82.He passed away around 10 PM due to multiple organ failure at Manipal Hospitals in Goa, a hospital official said.His office confirmed that Chandra was admitted to the hospital on Friday.Chandra had served as the Cabinet Secretary from 1990-92 and was the Indian Ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2001.He was awarded India's second highest civil awards, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2007.