Former Indian Ambassador To The US Naresh Chandra Dies

He passed away around 10 PM due to multiple organ failure at Manipal Hospitals in Goa, a hospital official said.
His office confirmed that Chandra was admitted to the hospital on Friday.
Truly saddened at the passing away of Ambassador Naresh Chandra. He was one of the best bosses I had. RIP Sir pic.twitter.com/zY9Rr3rcJw- Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) July 9, 2017
Chandra had served as the Cabinet Secretary from 1990-92 and was the Indian Ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2001.
He was awarded India's second highest civil awards, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2007.