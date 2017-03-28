Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report On Arrest Of African Nationals In UP

All India | | Updated: March 28, 2017 03:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report On Arrest Of African Nationals In UP

Sushma Swaraj has asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government over the arrest of some African nationals for their alleged role in the death of a class 12th student in Noida.

"I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida," she said in a tweet.

According to media reports, five Nigerian students were picked by the police for their role in the death of the class 12th student reportedly due to drug overdose on March 25.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READFirst, He Ignored Arvind Kejriwal's Calls. Then, MLA Ved Prakash Surfaced At BJP Office
Sushma SwarajAfrican Nationals In UPAfrican Nationals arrest

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriJio Prime Membership

................................ Advertisement ................................