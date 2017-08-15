Foreign Leaders Extend Independence Day Greetings To India

Foreign leaders today extended Independence Day greetings to India, as the nation celebrated 70 years of independence."I would like to congratulate PM. @narendramodi & the great people of India on their Independence Day. Our friendship 'll always remain firm," tweeted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.In his response, PM Modi tweeted, "Thank you my friend, President @ashrafghani for the wishes on India's Independence Day."Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena tweeted, "Wishing our close friend and neighbour India a very happy #IndependenceDayIndia @narendramodi."PM Modi responded, saying "Thank you President @MaithripalaS for the Independence Day greetings."Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay posted on Twitter: "Wishing my Indian friends a Happy Independence Day. May the friendship between India and Bhutan continue to grow from strength to strength."Responding to him, the Prime Minister wrote, "Appreciate the Independence Day wishes, PM @tsheringtobgay."