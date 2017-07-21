Foreign Funding Case: High Court Gives 6 Weeks To Government For Action Against Parties

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted six weeks to the Centre to comply with its 2014 order directing action against political parties violating foreign funding norms.Justice A K Chawla observed that the six months granted in the March 28, 2014 order has not been extended by it and, therefore there was no reason for the government to not comply with it.The court fixed the matter for further hearing on December 5.The lawyer appearing for the Centre submitted that more time was required for compliance as the record was voluminous.The court had on March 21 this year issued notice to the Centre on a contempt plea alleging the government took no action against political parties violating foreign funding norms despite the court order.It had sought response on whether action would be taken against them under the relevant law.The high court had on March 28, 2014 held that the BJP and the Congress had prima facie violated the foreign funding law by receiving donations from UK-based Vedanta Resources' subsidiaries and directed the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take appropriate action against them within six months.Both the political parties had challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court by filing petitions which were withdrawn in November last year.The high court had passed the order on a petition by an NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) seeking action and a probe parties allegedly infringing the norms.A contempt plea by ADR has contended that after withdrawal of the petitions in the Supreme Court, the high court's judgement had attained finality, but the government has not taken any action.