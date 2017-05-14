For Unrest In Kashmir, Security Agencies' Prescription: Governor's Rule

In face of increasing terror attacks in Kashmir valley, the security forces have taken a very divergent view from the government to contain the problem. Their prescription is Governor's Rule - poles apart from the state government's suggestion of winning the hearts and minds of the people.While no one from the security agencies is willing to come on record, senior officers blame the current rise in terror activities to a groundswell of support. And this, they say, has been made possible due to political tinkering into police postings - appointment in sensitive locations for political reasons. On several occasions, arrest of people has often been followed by political pressure to release them, locals said.The result, say agencies, have been regular interference by the local population during anti-terror activities, which have often helped holed up terrorists escape the security net. On the ground nearly 100 local youths have joined the ranks of terrorists. And the ground intelligence network, the most important asset to deal with insurgencies, has dried up.Sources say there is a feeling in the security establishment that even a month of Governor's Rule can help set the situation right.Governor's Rule to contain unrest had last been used in Kashmir for a few months in 2008, during the stone-throwing protests over Amarnath land agitation.Kashmir has seen five months of unrest last year following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani. Since the government announced the demonitisation in November, banks have been robbed. Over the last few months, security officers have been targeted and their weapons have been taken away. Last week, a young officer of the army was dragged out of wedding he was attending, tortured and killed.Alongside these incidents, and violent protests have pushed the Election Commission to put of a by-election in Anantnag and a students' agitation has swept the campuses of the Kashmir Valley.The army has advocated using a strong hand to deal with those supporting terror. While cordon and search operations - abandoned 15 years ago - will be made a part and parcel of anti-terror operations, army chief Bipin Rawat had said the authorities will take "harsher measures" against people who picked up arms and raised flags of ISIS and Pakistan.Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, has advocated dialogue that would take forward Atal Bihari Vajpayee's idea of "Kashmiriyat, jamhooriyat and Insaniyat".