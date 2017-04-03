For AAP Lawmaker Whose Status Is 'In Suspension', No Court Protection

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Devinder Sehrawat's attempt to get legal protection from being disqualified from the Delhi assembly has failed. The Supreme Court today dismissed his petition to be declared an independent lawmaker.Devinder Sehrawat, once a party favourite after his massive victory in his assembly constituency, had moved court saying he was facing expulsion and had been sidelined by AAP.The former army colonel has not quit the party as he would then no longer be a legislator. The party has suspended him but not expelled him.AAP had talked about a complaint to the Speaker as Mr Sehrawat, despite winning as the party's candidate, had acted against the party and let down his voters. The Speaker can act against the lawmaker under anti-defection laws if there is a formal complaint.Mr Sehrawat, a former army officer, argued in court today that AAP couldn't fulfil promises and check corruption in the Delhi government.Days before the civic polls, the party has faced a rebellion by more than one of its lawmakers. Ved Parkash, a lawmaker, quit and joined the BJP last week. Another lawmaker, Rajesh Rishi, posted a series of critical comments and later deleted them.Last year, Retd Colonel Sehrawat was one of the two lawmakers who had refused to sign a letter seeking the removal of founder members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. The letter was signed by the 65 other AAP lawmakers.In 2013, Col Sehrawat lost the assembly election from Bijwasan but the party still gave him a chance to contest the Lok Sabha election the next year. He lost, but months later AAP fielded him again in the Delhi election and he finally won.