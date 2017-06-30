Food Allergy In Your Kid May Trigger Anxiety, Say Experts

Highlights Does your child feel anxious? Experts suggest food allergy to be one of the reasons Food allergy is the body's abnormal response to an item consumed

Does your child feel anxious or suffers from customary bouts of anxiety? Experts suggest that allergic reaction to certain food items might be one of the reasons behind the anxious state of your little one. On examining 80 kids with an average age of 8 years, it was found that 57% of the kids with food allergy reported symptoms of anxiety. The study was published in the journal Pediatrics.

Food allergy is nothing but the body's abnormal response to the consumption of specific food item. While some of the mild symptoms may range from itchiness, nausea, vomiting, headache, indigestion, stomach pain to extreme signs like chest pain, drop in blood pressure, shortness of breath, dizziness and inflammation of throat, tongue or lips. "Even pinning down which foods are the culprits is not so easy. Immediate reactions can be picked up by the sublingual tests, but the delayed reactions which are thought to occur days later are very difficult to identify. One may be mistaking a delayed reaction to a food taken yesterday for an immediate reaction to something just eaten," Diet and Nutrition: A Holistic Approach by Rudolph Ballantine.

Allergy is essentially the outcome of the production a kind of antibody called Immunoglobulin E as a reaction to a food allergen. Some of the most commonly reported food allergies across the world would include items like corn, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat and fish among others.

Spotting an allergy in your little one remains extremely crucial. Pay attention to your child's response to items consumed and get in touch with a medical expert in case you suspect any allergic reaction exhibited in your child. Timely intervention and proper medication can a go a long way in managing the allergy better.



