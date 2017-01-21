Following Up Abduction Of Indian National In Malasiya: Sushma Swaraj

India is following up with the Malaysian authorities the reported abduction of an Indian national in that country, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Friday night."I have received a report from our Commissioner in Malaysia. He is following this with Malaysian authorities/ police," she said in a tweet.Ms Swaraj's tweet came after an Indian national had sought her help through twitter claiming that his father was abducted in Malaysia for ransom.Yogendra Singh had claimed on January 17 that his father has been kidnapped by someone the previous day and he was being asked for money.Replying to his tweet the same day, Ms Swaraj had said, "I share your concern. Our High Commissioner in Malaysia is in touch with the Police. He will keep you informed."The identity of the kidnapped Indian national could not be ascertained.