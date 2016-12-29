Fog In North India Delays 60 Trains, Cold Conditions Across Region

Cold conditions prevailed in north India today even as a blanket of fog enveloped parts of the region which affected road and rail traffic. Chilly conditions prevailed in the national capital even as moderate fog was witnessed in several parts of the city in the morning which delayed 60 trains while 20 were rescheduled.The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the maximum plunged to settle at 21.6 degrees, also a notch above normal.In Uttar Pradesh, moderate to dense fog engulfed most eastern and western parts of the state with Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest temperature at 7 degrees Celsius.Night temperature rose in Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and Bareilly, though it fell in Gorakhpur.Cold conditions continued unabated in most parts of Punjab and Haryana even as dense fog adversely affected air, rail and road traffic in the region.Narnaul was the coldest place in the region with a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. While Hisar settled at a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, the minimum at Karnal was 6.2 degrees Celsius.Dense fog in the region affected air and rail schedule due to poor visibility. Motorists also moved at a slow pace due to a thick blanket of fog.There was some relief from cold conditions in Kashmir but the minimum temperature stayed below freezing point across the Valley.Mercury rose by several degrees in Leh last night but settled at a freezing minus 7.9 degrees Celsius as the town in Ladakh region was the coldest recorded place in the state.Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, an increase of one degree from the previous night's minus 4.1 degrees Celsius.Cold wave conditions continued unabated in many parts of Odisha despite a marginal fall in temperature in some areas.Phulbani in Kandhamal district remained the coldest place in the state with 5.6 degrees Celsius.Bhubaneswar recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in at least eight places in the state.Major cities of Bihar, including Patna, witnessed a fall of a few notches in mercury but the afternoon sunshine provided citizens relief from the biting cold.Residents of Patna woke up amid dense fog but enjoyed a sunny day in the afternoon. The minimum temperature recorded was 10.7 degree Celsius while the maximum was registered at 20.2 degrees Celsius.Gaya recorded a low of 8.3 degree Celsius and a maximum of 22.2 degrees Celsius.