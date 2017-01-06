Flying Of Para-Gliders Prohibited In Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

As a precautionary anti-terror measure ahead of the Republic Day parade, Delhi Police has prohibited flying of para-gliders or microlight aircrafts over the national capital.Commissioner Alok Verma said the move came after incidents of sighting of sub-conventional aerial platforms were reported in and around Delhi."It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para jumping from aircraft etc," the commissioner said.The police prohibited flying of all these sub-conventional aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi due to Republic Day function and budget session of Parliament and said that doing so would be punishable under the IPC.The order would remain in force for 32 days from January 9 to February 9, it said.