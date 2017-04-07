Flood Unlikely In Jammu And Kashmir As Water level Recedes In Jhelum

The water level in river Jhelum and it's tributaries started to recede today after rainfall stopped last night, easing fears of a flood in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The water level in Jhelum started to recede at around 3:00 am at Sangam in South Kashmir, however, the situation in Srinagar hasn't improved much, officials said.While the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar was still increasing marginally, it is expected to recede in a couple of hours, they said.The highest water level at Sangam was recorded at 22.10 feet at around 2:00 am while it was 21.70 feet at 7:00 am this morning, they said. The water level in tributaries like Veishov, Rambiara and Lidder streams has receded substantially in the past six hours, officials said.Yesterday, the water level in river Jhelum had crossed the 'flood declaration' mark at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, prompting authorities to set up emergency control rooms, even as 17 people were rescued from flash floods in Poonch.