Flood-Like Situation In Rajasthan, Two Washed Away

A woman and her daughter died today after a jeep carrying them was washed away in swirling waters in Rajasthan where a heavy downpour in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts has led to a flood-like situation leaving several persons marooned.The Army and the Air Force have been pressed into rescue operations. Four MI-17V5 helicopters of the IAF from its bases at Jamnagar, Jodhpur and Phalodi have been assigned target areas for conduct of flood rescue and relief operations.The continuous rainfall in the region has affected normal life and the road and rail network. Two trains were partially terminated in Jodhpur Railway division today due to water logging on the Bhiladi-Samdari railway route.In Udaipur, a 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter died today when a jeep carrying them was washed away while crossing a bridge over an overflowing canal in Kherwada police station area.The deceased were identified as Vimla Meena and her daughter Jashoda of Badla village in Udaipur district, station house officer Kherwada Ratan Singh said.The Army along with district administration teams are at work to rescue the people stuck in low-lying areas.State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief, Gulab Chand Kataria said the condition in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi is critical due to heavy rainfall that occurred in the last few days.Rescue teams have been directed to carry out operation to rescue people especially in Jalore and Pali.The MeT department has warned of heavy rainfall in South-East Rajasthan.