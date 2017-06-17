Flipkart's New Offer Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Final

Before of the much-awaited Champions Trophy 2017 clash between India and Pakistan, online retailer Flipkart has come up with a new offer. "Buy a TV by 5PM today & we will deliver & install it before the big game tomorrow," Flipkart said on its website. This comes amid the backdrop of spree of discounts started by e-commerce firms before the new regime goods and services tax (GST) kicks in. Flipkart is also offering various discounts on electronic appliances. Further, it will commence its "Grand Appliances Sale" from June 18-22.Other online retailers like Paytm and 1mg have offered special discounts to consumers to ensure that their sellers stock is cleared before the GST tax regime sets in from next month. Paytm Mall hosted a three-day long pre-GST sale, with cashback offers on products such as smartphones, televisions, laptops, cameras, and more. "This sale has come at an opportune time for offline retailers who are looking to offload their entire inventory before the new tax rates become effective," Paytm said in an emailed response.Joining the bandwagon, online drug marketplace 1mg said, "Due to GST, there may be shortage of medicines in July. Stock medicines@20 per cent off on 1mg.com to avoid issues."All e-commerce companies have been engaging with the merchants on their platforms to ensure a smooth transition to the new taxation system.Touted as the biggest reform since Independence, GST will kick in from July 1. The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, has fixed rates on a multitude of goods and services, which is set to impact prices once it is implemented.