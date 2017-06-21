Flipkart Offers Laptops Starting At Rs 9,995 In 'Back to College' Sale

Back to College Laptop Offers Prices Acer Aspire Celeron Dual Core Rs. 15,990 Acer Aspire R11 Pentium Quad Core Rs. 25,990 Acer One 10 Atom Quad Core Rs. 11,999 Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Rs. 55,990 Asus APU Quad Core A8 7th Gen Rs. 21,990 Dell Inspiron 5000 Core i3 7th Gen Rs. 51,990 Dell Inspiron Core i3 6th Gen Rs. 26,990 Dell Inspiron Core i3 6th Gen Rs. 32,990 Dell Insprion Core i7 7th Gen Rs. 60,990 Dell Vostro 3000 Core i5 7th Gen Rs. 42,990 HP 15 Core i5 6th Gen Rs. 46,990 HP APU Quad Core A8 Rs. 24,990 HP APU Quad Core E2 6th Gen Rs. 18,990 HP Core i3 6th Gen Rs. 26,490 HP Pavilion Core i5 7th Gen Rs. 65,990 HP Pavilion x360 Core i3 7th Gen Rs. 45,990 HP Pavilion x360 Core i5 6th Gen Rs. 54,990 HP Pentium Quad Core Rs. 20,990 Lenovo 310 Core i5 6th Gen Rs. 40,990 Lenovo Core i5 7th Gen Rs. 56,990 Lenovo Core i5 7th Gen Rs. 61,990 Lenovo Ideapad 110 APU Quad Core A6 6th Gen Rs. 22,990 Lenovo Yoga 510 Core i3 6th Gen Rs. 42,990 Back to College Gaming Laptop Offers Price HP OMEN Core i5 7th Gen Rs. 99,990 MSI P Core i7 7th Gen Rs. 84,990 MSI GP Core i7 7th Gen Rs. 1,09,990 Asus ROG Core i5 7th Gen Rs. 91,990

Flipkart is offering discounts on laptops in a limited-period promotional sale aimed at students. Under the "Back to College Laptops" sale, Intel-powered laptops are being sold starting at Rs 9,999, according to the Flipkart website. Open from June 20 to June 22, Flipkart's sale includes laptops from Apple, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus. "Some of the best laptops for college students in India are available right here at the best deals and offers online. Students need not spend a fortune for buying high-end laptops," the e-tailer said on its website - flipkart.com.Flipkart's laptop sale includes products specially designed for engineering and architecture students, besides gaming laptops.In the budget laptops category, Flipkart was offering Iball Atom branded laptops from Rs 9,995. EMI or estimated monthly instalment plans from banks including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank were available starting at Rs 485 per month."An engineering student will be required to install software programs like CAD, AutoCAD, ANSYS, Solidworks, MATLAB and the like for his various designing and project related works... An i5 core processor, a RAM of minimum 8GB, hard disk space of minimum 500GB are mandatory requirements. You can go for engineering laptops like HP 15 Core i5 6th Gen Notebook, Lenovo core i5 7th Gen Notebook or any such model," the Flipkart website noted.Demand of electronic products in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41 per cent during 2017-2020 to reach $400 billion by 2020, according to a joint study by Assocham and NEC Technologies. Increasing disposable income has led to increased consumer demand for electronics products specially advanced TV's, mobile phones and computers, it said, adding that the demand surge is huge which shows a positive outlook for the industry.For gaming, "a DDR4 graphics card like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX series will be great, like what is present in the Dell Inspiron 7000 core Notebook. Windows would be a great OS to use, but if you are a fan of the Mac, you can go for Apple Macbook Air Core i5 5th Gen laptop", it added.Flipkart offered gaming laptops starting at Rs 52,990. "Gaming laptops for students has to be quite heavy on the RAM and disk space side and have a fast processor. It would best to have an i5 or i7 processor laptop with a minimum of 8GB RAM. And SSD drive is the ideal on as its much faster than the HDD drive. A graphics card/ video card which is NVIDIA sourced will be a good choice. A dedicated graphics memory of at least 8GB and a DDR4 graphic memory type would be ideal, it said. "Go for an Alienware core i5 6th Gen Notebook, MSI core i7 7th Gen Notebook, Lenovo core i5 7th Gen Notebook among others are good options," Flipkart said.The e-commerce website was offering up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange of existing laptops for purchase of Alienware Core i5 6th Gen. Priced at Rs 1,20,990, the Alienware Core i5 6th Gen laptop comes with a 15.6 inch screen, 8 GB of RAM, 1 TB hard drive, Windows 10 Home, 2 GB graphics. The product can also be purchased on no cost EMIs starting at Rs 13,444 and other EMIs from Rs 5,867.Exchange OffersFor availing discounts on purchase of new products under the 'Back to College Laptops' sale, customers need to provide serial number and processor information of eligible working laptops.For exchange offers, the existing laptop "should be in Working condition with no physical damage. Serial Number is normally located on the bottom of the laptop or under the battery compartment. Processor information can be found in My Computer Properties," the e-tailer adder.Flipkart shared a list of prices offered under the Back to College Laptop sale:Bangalore-based Flipkart earlier this month offered up to 80 per cent discount on apparels and personal care products. The sale included brands of 50 companies including Aeropostle, Vero Moda, Forever 21, Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Crocs and Adidas.Meanwhile, many retail stores and e-tailers have announced big discounts on electronics, home appliances, clothes, footwear and other items ahead of the implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1. Though such promotional offers are generally announced during the Diwali festive season, some retailers have announced discounts to clear inventories due to the cost and process associated with making old stocks compliant with the new indirect tax regime.