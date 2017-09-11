Five Policemen Crushed To Death In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Five policemen were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday.The incident, that also left four others injured, took place near Akurahan Dhala late Sunday."Five police officials died on the spot after a speeding container truck crushed them and four injured including Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Murari Prasad and Panapur outpost incharge Dhurvanath Jha," a police official said.The police team led by Mr Prasad was on a search operation following information that a big consignment of liquor was on way.